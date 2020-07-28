'Rick and Morty' Actor Spencer Grammer Knifed Outside NYC Restaurant

Actor Spencer Grammer and a companion were treated for knife wounds they sustained trying to break up a confrontation outside a New York City restaurant over the weekend, according to reports.

Grammer, 36, the voice of Summer Smith on the animated ‘Rick and Morty’ series and daughter of “Frasier” actor Kelsey Grammer, was slashed on her forearm. Her friend, 33, identified by the New York Post as Jan Phillip Mueller, received a blade wound to the back in the Friday night assault, the NYPD said.

Grammer, who played Casey Cartwright on the ABC Family series ‘Greek,’ and her friend were treated at a hospital for “non-life-threatening injuries,” CBS New York reported in the video above.

The suspect ran away. Police tweeted a video of him and asked the public’s help in identifying him.

Grammar and Mueller stepped in as a dispute flared between the assailant and several patrons at the Black Ant outdoor cafe in the East Village neighbourhood, Deadline reported. The restaurant was about to close, but the man demanded service, according to the report.