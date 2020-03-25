A spring break reveller whose flippant take on the coronavirus pandemic drew swift backlash and criticism from health experts is taking back his words.

While on vacation in Miami last week, Brady Sluder of Milford, Ohio, told Reuters he wasn’t concerned about contracting COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

“If I get corona, I get corona,” he said in the March 19 interview. “At the end of the day, I’m not going to let it stop me from partying. About two months we’ve had this trip planned, two, three months, and we’re just out here to having a good time.”

The interview was cited by numerous outlets ― including CBS News, The Washington Post and HuffPost ― amid concerns that Florida wasn’t doing enough to encourage social distancing at its many resorts and beaches. On an episode of “The Daily Show” that aired last week, host Trevor Noah mocked Sluder’s remarks, noting, “Get your shit together, young people. Coronavirus ain’t no joke.”

Over the weekend, Sluder issued a public apology on Instagram.