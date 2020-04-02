Stabbing Of Asian American Toddler And Family Deemed A Hate Crime: Report

Federal investigators determined that the man who stabbed an Asian American family out shopping at a Sam’s Club last month committed a hate crime fueled by coronavirus panic, according to an FBI report obtained by ABC News.

Three members of a family were stabbed in Midland, Texas, on March 14, including two children ages 2 and 6.

Suspect Jose Gomez, 19, admitted to police that “he stabbed the family because he thought the family was Chinese, and infecting people with the coronavirus,” according to the document. A Sam’s Club employee named Zach Owen was stabbed in the leg as he tried to stop the attack.

Gomez is being held on several bonds totalling $1 million as federal investigators pursue the case.