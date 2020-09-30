Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life. Australian journalist Stan Grant criticised US President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Wednesday following the US Presidential Debate. He said their “personal attacks” and talking over each other during the debate proved they’re “two men who would rather go at it rather than have a vision for the future”. “It [the debate] told us what we already knew,” Grant said on ABC News 24. “That this was a deeply polarised and broken country, represented by two men who would rather go at it rather than have a vision for the future.”

Grant said the US is “a country broken in so many ways, a country shouting over each other” and “that’s fundamentally what we got” from the debate. “This constant interjecting, constant over-talking over each other, it really does go to what we see in a country that is really polarised. “Donald Trump played to that division successfully in 2016. Joe Biden says he’ll be a president for all, Democrats, Republicans, and unity.

“But what we saw there is fundamentally an indication of what we have seen right large across America.” During the debate Biden implored Trump to just “shut up” after Trump continued to talk over him. The debate’s moderator, Fox News’ Chris Wallace, had asked Biden whether he would end the filibuster or expand the number of seats on the Supreme Court if he were elected in November. As Biden attempted to respond, Trump incessantly interrupted him.

Mario Tama via Getty Images WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 29: A server wears a face shield and face covering as people sit to watch a broadcast of the first debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden at The Abbey, with socially distanced outdoor seating, on September 29, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. The debate being held in Cleveland, Ohio is the first of three scheduled debates between Trump and Biden. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

JIM WATSON and SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images Democratic Presidential candidate and former US Vice President Joe Biden (L) and US President Donald Trump speaking during the first presidential debate at the Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio on September 29, 2020.

As Pres. Trump repeatedly interrupts Joe Biden, Biden says, "Will you shut up, man?"



"That was really a productive segment, wasn't it?" Biden says sarcastically. "Keep yappin', man." https://t.co/5Bl4Ob3O2t#Debates2020pic.twitter.com/XvNahLC1Rm — ABC News (@ABC) September 30, 2020