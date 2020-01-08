'Star Wars' Fans Hilariously Shrug It Off As Ben Solo Challenge Goes Viral

WARNING: Spoilers below.

An already iconic moment in “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” is going viral as fans try to mimic a key scene involving in the #BenSoloChallenge.

As Ben Solo (Adam Driver) battles his one-time henchmen, the Knights of Ren, Rey (Daisy Ridley) uses their Force bond to pass him a lightsaber. He then pulls out the weapon from behind him and gives a little shrug: