08/01/2020 8:25 AM AEDT

'Star Wars' Fans Hilariously Shrug It Off As Ben Solo Challenge Goes Viral

Adam Driver shows off a classic move and fans want a piece of it.

WARNING: Spoilers below. 

An already iconic moment in “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” is going viral as fans try to mimic a key scene involving in the #BenSoloChallenge.

As Ben Solo (Adam Driver) battles his one-time henchmen, the Knights of Ren, Rey (Daisy Ridley) uses their Force bond to pass him a lightsaber. He then pulls out the weapon from behind him and gives a little shrug:

Now, fans are mimicking the move, some with their own lightsabers, others with amusing substitutes:

