'Star Wars' Fans Hilariously Shrug It Off As Ben Solo Challenge Goes Viral

WARNING: Spoilers below.
An already iconic moment in “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” is going viral as fans try to mimic a key scene involving in the #BenSoloChallenge.
As Ben Solo (Adam Driver) battles his one-time henchmen, the Knights of Ren, Rey (Daisy Ridley) uses their Force bond to pass him a lightsaber. He then pulls out the weapon from behind him and gives a little shrug:
My news years resolution is to master the Ben Solo shrug #trosspoilerspic.twitter.com/N2JTf10iY1— Emperor Palpamemes (@PalpamemesYT) January 7, 2020
Now, fans are mimicking the move, some with their own lightsabers, others with amusing substitutes:
The #BenSoloChallenge from a tiny sick Ben Solo who wanted to join in. pic.twitter.com/9kISmcVdBR— Ella (@ObiwanxKannoli) January 6, 2020
I showed Oldest some clips of the #BenSoloChallenge and he wanted in on it. pic.twitter.com/X9zffgjUAW— sarah, from nowhere (@weddersins) January 6, 2020
#BenSoloChallenge from Russia with ❤️ pic.twitter.com/iWrkwPZd57— LindaNoul (@LindaNoul) January 6, 2020
Screw it why not! #BenSoloChallengepic.twitter.com/ULJlA8yHo4— jess (@Imperial77Acade) January 7, 2020
Ben Solo before kissing Rey #BenSoloChallengepic.twitter.com/8jZGymSik0— Désirée Rose (@irees) January 7, 2020
wanted to do a version of the #BenSoloChallenge that’s closer to adam’s ta-da motion than a proper shrug pic.twitter.com/dPvF39IfLN— jar jireh binks #KnivesHive ✨ (@sulcusandjirehs) January 6, 2020
#BenSoloChallenge— Travis (@8tb24) January 7, 2020
This was extra challenging because this is her super heavy Galaxy’s Edge lightsaber that is taller than her 😀😀 pic.twitter.com/PlG55DcwHw
At first I thought, "I'm too old/fat/ugly/boring/etc" to join the #BenSoloChallenge, and then I did it anyway, because Star Wars fandom is for everyone and it's about time I acknowledged that means me, too. pic.twitter.com/ihyGfngEah— Danielle (@pageymoon) January 7, 2020
#bensolochallenge This is so much fun! I want to see as many of these from as many people as possible! (Credit to @testtube27 for starting this whole thing) pic.twitter.com/GLdmCafpR6— Jundland Jake (@JakeFromYavin) January 6, 2020
I HAD to do the #BenSoloChallenge! Shout out to @testtube27 for starting it! 😂 pic.twitter.com/524vc3gMFT— Lorie Ren ✨ (@LegendofLorie) January 6, 2020
I’m not Ben Swolo but whatever #BenSoloChallengepic.twitter.com/M3rJc3Y3TT— Steven (@stevenpistor) January 7, 2020
I did the #BenSoloChallenge too y'all pic.twitter.com/inpMOffhNe— w̶i̶t̶ ̶a̶n̶d̶ ̶f̶o̶l̶l̶y̶ 𝗧𝗬 (@black_tym) January 6, 2020
Ben Solo of Asgard. #BenSoloChallenge— Matthew Bridges (@MatthewBridges1) January 6, 2020
👏🏽 to @testtube27 for its origin. pic.twitter.com/E1tJtYKEl9
I think I nailed it #BenSoloChallengepic.twitter.com/GKc7XAUaZ2— georgia 🌙☀️ (@jonnybuckIand) January 7, 2020
So I just saw this #BenSoloChallenge trending, and what I saw was godlike impressions of Adam Driver's acting of a shrug. I started to do the same but it made me more like a moron. Hope you enjoy this short vid...😂😂#TheRiseOfSkywalker#starwarspic.twitter.com/VQBs8zhAhq— Prince of August VIII-I (@PrinceAugustVII) January 6, 2020
A casual #BenSoloChallenge at work with what I had lying around...— Cameron, Lead Pogonologist (@mr_camjaxn) January 6, 2020
Thanks for a good one @testtube27!#StarWars@MusicCenterLA#mjölnirpic.twitter.com/kIq3sc6tXg
#BenSoloChallenge with the youngest— steph - (n) one who is tired (@chiIdishIandino) January 6, 2020
"Did I do it like kylo???" Was cut off at the end 😂 pic.twitter.com/m4tcwKIeZ0
When you work for Girl Scouts the #bensolochallenge looks a bit different 🍪✨— The Amberlorian✨ (@amber_amberson) January 6, 2020
(Cookie sales are starting soon, support your local female entrepreneurs and invest in girls!) pic.twitter.com/rszeID0yk3
i do be lookin kinda fresh doe #BenSoloChallengepic.twitter.com/miMFDRHHzB— safa ?¿ (@YOUMANlAC) January 7, 2020
#BenSoloChallenge ... How could I not try it? I literally jumped off the couch when I saw the videos! pic.twitter.com/Xx96N1BPTA— This is the Jay (@JoyceKrebs) January 7, 2020
#BenSoloChallenge The force is strong with my four year old. pic.twitter.com/Odwbc0f8DO— Ericka Olsen (@ErickaO) January 7, 2020
Wow this guy does a pretty good #BenSoloChallenge. Wrong weapon but great shrug! pic.twitter.com/g2ltQy3osp— Sad Kylo Ren (@KyloIsSad) January 7, 2020