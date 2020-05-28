Star Wars actor John Boyega has made it clear that when he tweeted that he he “fucking hates racists” he was not opening up the floor for a debate. John made the declaration on Wednesday morning, after the tragic death of George Floyd in Minnesota once again raised the issue of police brutality towards Black people.

“This just burns,” he tweeted, alongside a photo of Floyd. “Seems to be a never ending cycle. The murderers need to be charged severely. Even in the face of death this man was given zero empathy.”

This just burns. Seems to be a never ending cycle. The murderers need to be charged severely. Even in the face of death this man was given zero empathy. #RIPGeorgeFloyd#BlackLivesMatter#JusticeForGeorgeFloydpic.twitter.com/gyuaoC6vUh — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) May 27, 2020

Minutes later, he followed this with a second tweet, saying simply: “I really fucking hate racists.”

I really fucking hate racists. — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) May 27, 2020

While many, agreed with the sentiment of John’s tweet, others began flooding his replies with counter-arguments. And he was absolutely not here for it. Some of his critics suggested that “hate” was too strong a word for him to have used…

I said what I said. Speak for yourself at all times x — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) May 27, 2020

...while others questioned his swearing, given that his role in the Star Wars franchise has meant that he has a lot of young followers on social media...

This is my own personal account. I am not here for the kids. — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) May 27, 2020

Nah. I’m gonna continue still...🤷🏾‍♂️ — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) May 27, 2020

And then there were those who wanted to remind John that racism exists in many communities, which he was quick to point out was not the point of his initial tweets:

Yes because to specify what I’m talking about seems to be an issue? Again I’ll say it for you. I am talking about white on black racism. Is that okay for you? — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) May 27, 2020

Please do shut up. I am being specific to a topic. I am not talking about any other way. Given what is happening right now. So the wise thing for you to do is defo shut up. Do it well too my G. — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) May 27, 2020

I don’t care. That’s not what I’m talking about. — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) May 27, 2020

Pls. I am Yoruba. All your chit chatter on this here app won’t cut into this soul. Thunder fire you. pic.twitter.com/6wdpPOIODX — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) May 27, 2020

Twitter academics tend to make something out of nothing. Fack em. https://t.co/U7XEFZdEzb — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) May 27, 2020

To illustrate his point further, John then retweeted a video addressing those who were tweeting #AllLivesMatter in response to Geroge Floyd’s death:

Seeing #AllLivesMatter trending right now, just reminded me of this video. Your mindset is disgusting. @benjithesecondpic.twitter.com/GhF5uLuIvi — Tannie (@tanniej_) May 27, 2020

Earlier this month, John put Sky News on blast over an article on their website referring to a traditional African hairstyle as a “spiky coronavirus haircut”. “You lot lost your damn mind putting this on the internet,” he wrote. “Which hairstyle did you just call spiky coronavirus haircut? Are you guys okay? The media need to make sure they do research before wiring articles like this. Ya fackin dummies.”

Kurt Krieger - Corbis via Getty Images John Boyega