'Star Wars Resistance' Producer Confirms Two Characters Are A Gay Couple

The “Star Wars” universe just got a bit more diverse.

Members of the creative team behind “Star Wars Resistance” said this week that two of the animated series’ characters, Orka and Flix, are a gay couple.

The relationship was confirmed by “Star Wars Resistance” executive producers Athena Portillo, Justin Ridge and Brandon Auman in an episode of the podcast “Coffee with Kenobi” released Monday.

“I think it’s safe to say they’re an item,” Ridge told host Drew Taylor when asked about the duo, who operate the Office of Acquisitions in the Colossus. “They’re absolutely a gay couple and we’re proud of that.”

Fans of the Lucasfilm Animation series, which debuted on the Disney Channel last year, had speculated about the nature of the relationship between Orka (voiced by Jim Rash) and Flix (Bobby Moynihan) for some time.

One of the show’s Season 1 episodes, “Dangerous Business,” featured a scene in which the characters mention going to visit Flix’s mother. (Check out the clip below.)