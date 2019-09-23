Last week, a Republican Virginia state lawmaker ran a Facebook ad warning gun control advocacy groups she is “not afraid to shoot” them down. Now she’s blaming the language on a digital media company she said was hired to work on it.

The initial ad run by state Senator Amanda Chase, who represents Chesterfield County, read, “I’m not afraid to shoot down gun groups.”

In a statement Friday, Chase called the “ludicrous unauthorised” message a mistake, releasing an edited ad that reads, “I’m not afraid to shoot down any attacks by anti-gun groups, because gun rights are women’s rights.”

According to the senator, the change isn’t meant to be a mea culpa.

“This has nothing to do with me toning down my message; it has everything to do with the digital media company we just recently hired screwing up our original approved ad,” she said, accusing the company of altering the approved ad after it was submitted.