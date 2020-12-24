British Model Stella Tennant Has Died Suddenly, Aged 50

Her family also asked for their “privacy to be respected”, adding that arrangements for Stella’s memorial service will be announced at a later date. No cause of death was given.

“Stella was a wonderful woman and an inspiration to us all. She will be greatly missed.”

In a statement, Stella’s family said: “It is with great sadness we announce the sudden death of Stella Tennant on 22nd December 2020.

British model Stella Tennant has died suddenly just days after her 50th birthday, her family has confirmed.

A Police Scotland spokesman has said: “Officers were called to an address in Duns around 11.30am on Tuesday, December 22 following the sudden death of a 50-year-old woman.

“Her next of kin have been made aware. There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

Born and raised in Scotland, Stella was the granddaughter of Andrew Cavendish, the 11th Duke Of Devonshire, and Deborah Mitford, one of the famous aristocratic sisters.

She got her start in the modelling industry in the early 1990s, going on to appear in photo-shoots for Vogue – both in her home country of the UK and international editions – and Harper’s Bazaar.