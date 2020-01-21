TONIGHT: The House impeachment managers have filed a brief outlining the president's abuse of power, and Trump's legal team has a bold new defense...kind of. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/thm5nfvRSp

Stephen Colbert tore into the arguments used by President Donald Trump’s defenders, who claim abuse of power isn’t impeachable because it’s not a crime.

“You don’t have to break the law to get fired,” the “Late Show” host said on Monday. “It may not be against the law for you to dunk your junk in my cappuccino, but I still want you fired. America does not run on junk-dunking.”

Then, Colbert cited Harvard constitutional law scholar Laurence Tribe, who said the idea that only criminal acts are impeachable has “died a thousand deaths” in legal writings, yet “staggers on like a vengeful zombie.”

Colbert went full zombie in response above.