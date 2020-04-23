Stephen Colbert Has A Gas With Doctor's Warning On Farts Spreading Coronavirus

See the latest stories on the coronavirus outbreak.

Stephen Colbert visited the question of whether farts can spread the coronavirus on “The Late Show” Tuesday. He didn’t sniff out any important conclusions, but he did have jokes. (Fast forward to 5:13 above.)

An Australian physician recently addressed the concern that farts could theoretically spread COVID-19 by propelling minute particles of coronavirus-infected feces ― like the way a cough can spread droplets containing the virus.

Dr. Norman Swan recommended during a podcast for Australia’s ABC that citizens shouldn’t fart “close to other people” or “with your bottom bare.”