The Late Show with Stephen Colbert/CBS The Late Show host Stephen Colbert pranked NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and singer Lorde during his recent trip to New Zealand.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has rubbed shoulders with the likes of Donald Trump and the British royal family, but her encounter with US talk show host Stephen Colbert was unlike anything she’s experienced before. In footage released from The Late Show host’s recent visit to New Zealand, Ardern, along with Kiwi singer Lorde, were pranked by Colbert in her very own Auckland home.

The NZ PM’s first meeting with Colbert in her home country began when she personally picked him up from Auckland airport. “I’m so amazed, you know, that you came to pick me up. Thank you so much,” Colbert said as Ardern took control of the steering wheel.

From the TV host trying to crack the politician’s mobile phone password, to them belting out the high notes to Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody and then being recognised by a motorist, it was an entertaining car ride to rival James Corden’s popular Carpool Karaoke series. Then the pair sat down for a more serious chat, where Ardern addressed gun law reform following the devastating Christchurch shootings, and running for NZ PM in 2020. A couple of lighter moments were thrown in when Colbert joked about becoming New Zealand’s president, before grilling her on how many Kiwi people were recruited to be extras in The Lord Of The Rings.

I’m so happy to finally show our week in NZ. To all the gracious kiwis: Kia Ora! https://t.co/k6xMjJZ3QG — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) November 19, 2019

But the best was saved till the very end when Colbert met with musician Lorde for a casual barbecue cooked by Ardern’s fiance, Clark Gayford. “There’s something I’ve always wanted to ask you. Would you care for some peanut brittle?” the TV star asked the award-winning singer. As she politely obliged, he handed over a can with his favourite snack, leaving Lorde (and Ardern) with the ultimate fright when a purple “snake” popped out. “You don’t have snakes!” Colbert teased, pointing at his successful prank. “The trip was worth it”.

Fun Fact: There are no snakes in New Zealand, so @StephenAtHome brought some for @lorde. #LSSCinNZ 😂 pic.twitter.com/m8CWpEfjxq — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) November 19, 2019