Stephen Colbert’s “Late Show” went live after President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday night, and he began with a bit of a warning to viewers.

“We just watched what you just watched. We felt what you just felt. We drank what you drank,” he said. “Only now, we’re drunk at work. I hope my boss doesn’t find out!”

Reminding himself that he’s the boss, Colbert took another drink: