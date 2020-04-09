Stephen Colbert Really Needs A Haircut, And He's Not Alone

Stephen Colbert has a habit of saying what’s in all of our heads. Now, during the coronavirus epidemic, he’s exposing the truth about what’s on all of our heads: hair that’s gotten too long.

Colbert, who has been filming his late night show from places like his bathtub and backyard since the coronavirus outbreak halted in-studio production in March, shared his quite frankly impressive mane on Twitter on Tuesday alongside the caption, “I might ned a haircut #HeatMiser”

We must say, it’s a pretty spot-on comparison.