He also sent a message to his father during his testimony, saying he’d made the right choice to come to America.

Vindman spoke of how his father emigrated from the Soviet Union to the United States 40 years ago “ in search of a better life for our family .”

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert praised National Security Council official Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman for his powerful testimony during Tuesday’s impeachment hearings investigating President Donald Trump .

“Do not worry. I will be fine for telling the truth,” Vindman said.

Colbert called the moment “beautiful” as his studio audience cheered for the combat veteran.

“But you know, it’s really going to enrage Trump,” Colbert added. “Because it features his two least favourite things: immigrants and fathers who love their sons.”

See more of his monologue below: