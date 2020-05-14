Stephen Colbert Calls Out Hypocrisy Of 'Germaphobe' Donald Trump

See the latest stories on the coronavirus outbreak.

Stephen Colbert wants US President Donald Trump to act like the “total germaphobe” he’s known to be ― with all Americans.

The “Late Show” host said Tuesday that the president is “freaking out” after a second White House staffer tested positive for the coronavirus. Even though Trump himself still refuses to wear a mask, the administration has imposed “stringent” measures to protect him, The Washington Post reported, citing a former official who called him a “total germaphobe.”