Stephen King Has A Chilling Theory On What Comes Next For Trump Supporters

Stephen King shared a tale about the real-life nightmare currently unfolding around the nation as immigration raids announced by President Donald Trump began.
And the bestselling horror writer had a dark prediction about what will come next:
King has been a persistent critic on Twitter of both the president and his supporters. Earlier this year, when longtime Trump associate Roger Stone was arrested, King asked: “How long before Trump supporters realize that you don’t surround yourself with dirty guys unless you’re dirty yourself?”
He’s also among the many critics who have been blocked by the president on Twitter. Last week, a federal appeals court ruled that Trump had been violating the Constitution by doing so.
“I might’ve said he had his head somewhere where a certain yoga position would be necessary to get it there,” King explained last year. “And that was it, man.”