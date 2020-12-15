White House adviser Stephen Miller may have outdone himself Monday on pushing Donald Trump’s desperate bid to overturn an election he has already lost.

As Electoral College electors in 50 states and the District of Columbia meet to formally select Joe Biden as the new president, Miller told ‘Fox & Friends’ that “an alternate slate of electors” was hard at work to undo the results.

“As we speak today, an alternate slate of electors in the contested states is going to vote and we’re gonna send those results up to Congress,” Miller said in an interview, posted to Twitter. “This will ensure that all our legal remedies will remain open. That means if we win these cases in the courts, that we can direct that the ultimate slate of electors be certified.”