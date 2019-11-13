Trump Adviser Stephen Miller's Racist Emails Leaked

Senior White House adviser Stephen Miller in a series of leaked emails pushed white nationalism, bemoaned opposition to Confederate symbols following a mass shooting at a Black church in South Carolina and embraced immigration policies once lauded by Adolf Hitler.

On Tuesday, the Southern Poverty Law Center, a nonprofit civil rights advocacy group, published an investigative report from its Hatewatch arm, which reviewed more than 900 messages Miller sent to Breitbart editors from March 2015 to June 2016. More than 80% “relate to or appear on threads relating to the subjects of race or immigration,” Hatewatch said.

The emails were given to the organization by Katie McHugh, who was an editor at the right-wing website from April 2014 to June 2017, when she was fired after tweeting anti-Muslim attacks.

McHugh told Hatewatch that in 2015, she was introduced to Miller as someone who would influence her reporting.

In June of that year, after white nationalist Dylann Roof shot and killed nine Black worshippers in a Charleston, South Carolina, church, Miller was evidently upset by a nationwide effort by Amazon and other companies to remove Confederate flags from their stores.

Outraged, Miller emailed McHugh under the subject line, “defies modern comprehension,” citing the death toll of Southerners in the Civil War and suggesting she search for sales of communist flags.

“Have you thought about going to Amazon and finding the commie flags and then doing a story on that?” Miller asked. “I think you’ve hit on something potentially profound.”

In July 2015, Miller forwarded McHugh a link to Infowars, the fringe website run by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who has faced numerous lawsuits for falsely claiming the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax. The link led to a story syndicated from right-wing website CNSNews, which regurgitated Rev. Franklin Graham’s statement that America is “under attack by Muslims at home and abroad” and “should stop all immigration of Muslims.”

In a September 2015 email, Miller recommended that Breitbart write about “The Camp of the Saints,” a racial-dystopian novel by French author Jean Raspail. The book, linked to the far-right movement, portrays immigrants as dark-skinned, feces-eating invaders of white society.

Steve Bannon, the former Breitbart executive chairman and former White House chief strategist, has repeatedly cited the book to describe the European refugee crisis.