Steve Harvey Has Another Brutal Night Hosting Miss Universe

Steve Harvey again courted controversy while hosting the Miss Universe pageant on Sunday at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta.

He appeared to make another blunder in naming a winner ― this time in the costume category ― and was also accused of making an insensitive joke about Colombian drug cartels.

The comedian, who incorrectly named Miss Colombia the pageant winner a few years ago, had a comic exchange with the current Miss Colombia Gabriela Tafur that angered some viewers.

After announcing that Tafur had advanced to the Top 20, Tafur needled him about his infamous gaffe in 2015.

“Are you sure you read correctly?” she asked, later adding: “You’re forgiven, don’t worry.”

To which Harvey replied: “You’ve forgiven me, the cartel has not.” It was the second cartel jab the comedian made during the Fox-aired ceremony.