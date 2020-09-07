Steve Irwin Honoured By Wife And Daughter On 14th Anniversary Of His Death

The wife and daughter of Steve Irwin ― the late Australian wildlife expert known as ‘The Crocodile Hunter’ ― each marked the 14th anniversary of his death on Friday with touching posts on social media.

Terri Irwin remembered her husband, who died in 2006 after being stabbed by a stingray, with a sweet photo and message.

“This is a particularly poignant moment in time for me,” she wrote. “Today marks 14 years since I lost Steve, after 14 wonderful years of marriage. I feel that I have a choice: celebrate love or struggle with grief. I choose love.”