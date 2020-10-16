Steve Martin's Mike Pence Halloween Costume Is So Simple, Yet So Fly

﻿Steve Martin’s Halloween costume this year is creating some buzz. One might even say it’s extra fly.

On Twitter Wednesday, the comedian posted a photo of what he will be wearing this year much to the delight of his fans.

The banjo player, comedian and writer clearly took his inspiration from the vice presidential debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris last week, when a fly landed in Pence’s hair and stayed there for around two minutes.

“My Halloween costume arrived!” Martin tweeted out, smiling in the photo, which showed an insect (looking a bit more like a ladybug than a fly) nestled on his snow-white hair.