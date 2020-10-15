Stevie Nicks Joins TikTok And Of Course Slays 'Dreams' Challenge

Stevie Nicks just gave TikTok the video of its “Dreams.”

The rock legend put her own spin on the viral “Dreams” challenge Tuesday, singing along to her Fleetwood Mac hit as she laced on roller skates. A bottle of cranberry juice stands by a turntable.

The challenge was sparked by a TikTok video posted by Nathan Apodaca, featuring him on a skateboard swigging cranberry juice to “Dreams.” But who’s going to argue with pop culture royalty?

“Afternoon vibe. Lace ’em up!” Nicks wrote on her clip.