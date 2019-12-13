The Routh family/English Heritage Dressed in their Sunday best, this picture of a family at Stonehenge is thought to have been taken in 1875

This could be the earliest family photograph taken at Stonehenge. Showing a family dressed in their finery, variously in a horse-drawn carriage and sitting on the stones with a picnic rug and what appears to be a bottle of champagne, the snaps are believed to have been taken in 1875. “They’re wearing fashionable outfits and hats,” said English Heritage historian Susan Greaney. “Right up until the 1920s and ’30s people did dress up for days out like this, in their Sunday best, suits and hats.” The pictures will feature with more than 140 others in the exhibition Your Stonehenge, which marks 100 years of public ownership of the prehistoric monument.

The Routh family/English Heritage Sitting on the Stonehenge stones is now only allowed on special occasions

Famous photographer Martin Parr took the newest image in the exhibition – an unknown couple kissing while taking a selfie against the backdrop of the stones during the 2019 Autumn Equinox. “The exhibition shows how photography has changed – the rise of the selfie stick and the smartphone and how taking a photograph is a very different thing now,” curator Greaney said. “The way that people pose – people’s faces have got closer to the camera until they are taking a picture of themselves more than they are of Stonehenge,” she said.

PA This is the newest image in the exhibition, an unknown couple kissing while taking a selfie against the backdrop of the stones during the 2019 Autumn Equinox