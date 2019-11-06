Stormzy Calls For 'Piece Of S***' UK Politician To Resign Over Grenfell Comments

Stormzy has called for Tory MP Jacob Rees-Mogg to resign following his recent comments about the Grenfell Tower tragedy. The chart-topping rapper fired off a string of tweets on Tuesday, responding to Rees-Mogg’s interview on LBC in which he suggested those who died in the 2017 disaster lacked “common sense” for following the London Fire Brigade’s “stay put” policy. In Monday’s LBC interview, Rees-Mogg told presenter Nick Ferrari: “I think if either of us were in a fire, whatever the fire brigade said, we would leave the burning building. It just seems the common sense thing to do. And it is such a tragedy that that didn’t happen.”

David Fisher/Shutterstock Stormzy

The MP later issued a statement saying: “I profoundly apologise. “What I meant to say is that I would have also listened to the fire brigade’s advice to stay and wait at the time. However, with what we know now and with hindsight I wouldn’t and I don’t think anyone else would. “What’s so sad is that the advice given overrides common sense because everybody would want to leave a burning building. “I would hate to upset the people of Grenfell if I was unclear in my comments. With hindsight and after reading the report no one would follow that advice. That’s the great tragedy.”

James Veysey/Shutterstock Jacob Rees-Mogg

Shortly after Rees-Mogg’s apology, an appalled Stormzy shared a link to the interview, branding the politician a “piece of shit” and an “alien”. “Oi @Jacob_Rees_Mogg you need to resign you’re an actual piece of shit,” he wrote. “I can’t believe the cheek fucking hell these politicians are actual aliens. “My man said ‘if either of us were in fire, whatever the fire brigade said, we’d leave a burning building’ as if to say ‘come on bro, they were just dumb’ as if those who lost their lives weren’t smart enough to escape. Fucking hell this man is the scummiest. “You can’t even make this stuff up. Donny said ‘If you JUST ignore what you’re told and leave you are so much safer’ BRUV!!!!! Let’s bare in mind for 2 secs how horrifying and terrifying the situation would of been for the victims. And then imagine they’re being instructed by fire fighters - trusted government authorities - to stay put.” “This scumbag is saying ‘well boy you lot are dumb to of listened then’ can you imagine?” The grime star went on to accuse “evil” politicians of using the London fire brigade as a scapegoat, insisting: “The government are to blame for grenfell not the fire brigade. Point blank. “I don’t know the ins and outs and I’m sure the fire fighters made some errors, to what extent I don’t know but nah we ain’t gonna act like the brave men and women who went in there are the main reason… this happened get the fuck out of here Lmao we ain’t that dumb lads “This is blood on the British governments hands. Grenfell was their fault and their fault alone.”?!!!! Oi get this prick out of here these man are scumbags and they are wicked and evil.”

