RYAN BLOOMFIELD via REUTERS Stranded pilot whales are seen in Macquarie Heads, Tasmania, Australia September 21, 2020.

Marine biologists were racing against the clock on Tuesday to rescue a mass stranding of whalesat Macquarie Heads in Tasmania.

About 270 pilot whales became beached on a sandbar off the remote west coast of the island on Monday.

Government scientists said it appeared that at least a third of the animals had already died. Pilot whales are a species of oceanic dolphin that can grow seven metres long and can weigh up to 1,000 kilograms.

Rescuers told a press conference on Tuesday they had developed a triage-style strategy.

“We got animals spread over a large area and in really challenging locations. We’re going to basically take the animals with the best chance to start with and the ones that we are able to deal with,” a rescuer known as Chris told reporters.

“We’re going to refloat several animals and assess behaviour. So this entire operation, a lot of it depends on how these animals respond once they got water underneath them and are free-floating.”

Nic Deka, a regional manager for Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Service, said the delicate operation could take days and there are about 60 people involved.

“We have police assisting us. We got some folk from the fish farm assisting us and also a handful of volunteers,” he told reporters.

Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Service said as long as conditions stay the same and the whales remain wet, the animals could survive up to a few days.