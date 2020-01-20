ENTERTAINMENT
Look How Grown Up The 'Stranger Things' Kids Look On The SAG Awards Red Carpet

The crew hit the red carpet together at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in LA.

The “Stranger Things” cast looked 11 out of 10 on the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet. 

The cast, including Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Fin Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson) and Sadie Sink (Maxine Mayfield) stunned viewers during Sunday night’s award ceremony looking incredibly grown up in all their glitz and glamour. 

Most of these core cast members were ages 12 to 15 when the show first aired in mid-2016. They’re currently shooting the Netflix series’ fourth season and appeared at the ceremony where they’re nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. They were up against “Big Little Lies,” “The Crown,” “Game of Thrones” and “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

Here’s how viewers reacted to seeing their favorite crew of kids looking all mature and dressed to the nines:

