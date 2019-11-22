Strictly Come Dancing’s landmark same-sex routine sparked nearly 200 complaints to the BBC, a report has revealed. The corporation’s Audience Services arm received 189 complaints after Graziano Di Prima and Johannes Radebe danced together during the results show earlier this month. The report published by the BBC states that complainants said it was “offensive to feature two men dancing as a pair”.

BBC Strictly Come Dancing complaints

TV watchdog Ofcom also confirmed to HuffPost UK it had received one complaint, but their process is that people should complain to the BBC first. However, the complaints are at odds with the positive response the routine received on social media. Viewers hailed the dance, which was the first time the show had featured an individual same-sex routine, as “emotional”, “progressive” and claimed it made their hearts “burst”. Graziano and Johannes were seen dancing as Emeli Sandé performed her recent single Shine, with Johannes later saying it had made him feel “so liberated”.