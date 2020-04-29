We’re here to guide you through the coronavirus lockdown. Check out HuffPost LIFE for daily tips, advice, how-tos and escapism.

The excuse we often give for not cleaning our bedrooms, bathrooms, kitchen, our entire flat, even, is that we don’t have enough time. Sure, we’d love to spend an hour hoovering every little corner each week – but what with work and all our other social engagements, it just doesn’t fit in our schedule. Soz.

But now? Now, those of us who aren’t key workers (or parents) have all the time we could possibly need on our hands. Buckets of the stuff. We have too much time. So why are those menial, every day tasks like cleaning and tidying up so hard to do? We all want to be isolating in a clear, calm space... don’t we?

While it may feel like we have loads of time, the mental load of coronavirus can take over when we set our sights on cleaning, says life coach Kate Ibbotson, a professional declutterer (yep, she trained with the Association of Professional Declutterers and Organisers) and author of A Tidy Mind.

“Home working can be more intense with no commute or social time with colleagues,” she says. “And for those who have been furloughed or otherwise are not working? They may have time but the mental load of what’s going on can carry heavy weight. Fear and uncertainty drain us of energy.

“So whilst, we feel we should be decluttering or cleaning our home, overwhelm often leads to procrastination or paralysis.”