Student Calls Out Cops For Not Wearing Masks And Their Response Is Obnoxious

A New York City college student who asked two cops why they weren’t wearing face masks got plenty of attitude but not much of an answer on Tuesday.

TikTok video (see it below) from Mihai Ciocan shows him confronting the officers in a Brooklyn subway station a day after the Metropolitan Transportation Authority began imposing $50 fines for those failing to comply with the anti-coronavirus mask mandate on public transit.

“Does the fine apply to just me or you guys if you don’t wear a mask?” Ciocan asked.

One officer said they don’t have to wear a mask because Ciocan is standing 6 feet away from them. But the student pointed out that the two cops were standing well within 6 feet of each other.

The second officer, who had a mask hanging from his badge, snidely dismissed the observation, likening Ciocan’s questioning to someone who would call the police on a person selling water bottles. “All right, Karen,” he scoffed. “You’re like the male version of Karen. Have a nice day ... Take care, Karen.”