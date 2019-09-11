Student Jailed On Sex Assault Charge Freed After Judge Deems Him ‘High Achieving’

A University of Florida senior jailed on a charge of sexually assaulting a fellow student was released last week after a judge deemed him a “high-achieving student.”

Ian Milaski, a 21-year-old resident hall assistant, was arrested on Aug. 29, after a female student called university police and accused Milaski of forcibly kissing her, pinning her onto his bed and attempting to put his fingers inside her days earlier. Milaski was jailed on charges of battery and false imprisonment, with bond set at $182,000 ($125,000 USD.)

A judge later ordered him released on his own recognizance, agreeing with an emergency defense motion that described Milaski as a “high-achieving student,” according to local outlet WCJB. The bail-reduction motion said Milaski is “slated to graduate in May 2020″ with a double major, and “personally performed more than 210 hours of community service in the last two years.”