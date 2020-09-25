Thousands of Australian students on Friday protested to demand investment in renewable-energy projects, though COVID-19 restrictions confined the events to small gatherings and online activism. About 500 protests were held across Australia, with other demonstrations expected worldwide as part of the “Fridays for Future” movement that was made famous by Swedish student Greta Thunberg. In Sydney, gatherings were limited to no more than 20 people, while in Melbourne, which is under a stringent lockdown after a second wave of COVID-19, protests were held online.

Those who could protest in person carried signs and gave voice to their message alongside climate advocates. “Their future is on the line,” Gillian Reffell, a Sydney resident, told Reuters. “We want to see our governments fund children’s futures, renewable jobs and not gas.” Australian school student Ambrose Hayes, 15, rode on a protest barge in Sydney Harbour holding a huge yellow banner demanding “No Gas” as part of a global climate rally calling for greater action from world leaders. “I am here because I am fed up with the Australian government’s inaction on the climate crisis. We need to act now before it’s too late,” climate activist Hayes told Reuters TV. Hayes is one of eight students who have launched a class action to stop the environment minister approving an expansion of a coal mine arguing it will endanger their futures.

