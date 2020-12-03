Channel 10 'Studio 10' host Sarah Harris has made an on-air apology to Elliot Page for using the wrong pronouns after the Oscar-nominated star came out as transgender this week.

“Good for her, them, he ― geez that’s confusing already,” Sarah said during a Wednesday segment of the morning program, which led to an on-air apology the next day.

“I need to apologise for my reaction that I had yesterday when you first announced the news about Elliot Page,” she said to her co-host Angela Bishop.

“I completely stuffed up the pronouns, I got flustered, I tried to make a joke and move on. Looking back. that was pretty insensitive. It was a genuine mistake. I am so sorry.”

Calling the joke “a brain snap”, Sarah said that lots of people told her not to apologise but that she insisted on addressing the issue.

“I felt really lousy,” she added. “I’d hate for anyone to think I was attacking them in that way.”