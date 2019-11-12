Mobile Video Shows Substitute Teacher Punching, Stomping On Student

A substitute teacher in Texas was arrested Friday after she allegedly punched and stomped on a student during class. Disturbing cellphone videos of the altercation, filmed by the student’s classmates, have circulated on social media.

The teacher — 32-year-old Tiffani Shadell Lankford — faces a felony charge of aggravated assault, the Hays County Sheriff’s Office said. Lankford was immediately fired from the Hays Consolidated Independent School District, where she’d reportedly worked as a substitute teacher since the beginning of the school year.

“It is unconscionable what this adult did to one of our students,” Tim Savoy, a district spokesman, told CNN in a statement.

In one cellphone video of the assault, which took place during a Spanish class at Lehman High School in Kyle, a woman identified by authorities as Lankford is seen repeatedly punching a 15-year-old female student in the face before she flings the teen onto the floor and stomps on her head.

The victim’s family said the girl has special needs and suffers from seizures. She was treated for severe injuries after the attack, the family’s attorney told KVUE-TV.