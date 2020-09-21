'Succession' Creator Takes Shot At Trump With First-Ever Un-Thank You Speech At Emmys

“Succession” won the Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series on Sunday night, giving show creator Jesse Armstrong a platform to un-thank a few choice politicians, the coronavirus pandemic and nationalist governments.

The hit HBO drama scooped up four awards at the 72nd annual Primetime Emmys, including Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Jeremy Strong, Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series for Armstrong and Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series for Andrij Parekh.

Upon receiving the award for Outstanding Drama Series, Armstrong offered an unconventional un-thank you via his telecast speech.

“Being robbed of the opportunity to spend time with our peers and the cast and crew, I think maybe I’d like to do a couple of un-thank yous,” he said. “Un-thank you to the virus for keeping us all apart this year. Un-thank you to President Trump for his crummy and uncoordinated response. Un-thank you to Boris Johnson and his government for doing the same in my country. Un-thank you to all the nationalists and sort of quasi-nationalist governments in the world doing exactly the opposite of what we need right now. And un-thank you to the media moguls who do so much in keeping them in power.”