9 Sundance Movies You’ll Want To See This Year

Best in Show: "Promising Young Woman" Focus Features If a more electric movie opens in the first half of 2020, it will be a miracle. The bracing, audacious “Promising Young Woman” is the sort of thing Hollywood should be making all the time, a scorched-earth treatise with massive entertainment value that twists and turns from one shock to the next. Even more astounding, it’s a directorial debut. Emerald Fennell served as the showrunner on Season 2 of “Killing Eve” and has acted in “Call the Midwife” and “The Crown,” but this film plays like the work of someone with half a dozen features under her belt. Leaving the theater, I felt giddy.



The subject matter sounds tough, and at times it is. The promising young woman in question is Cassie Thomas (Carey Mulligan), a fashionable 29-year-old café server still living with her parents (Jennifer Coolidge and Clancy Brown). For complex reasons, Cassie has turned an elaborate rape-revenge scheme into her cherished pastime. Pretending to be sloshed, she lets sleazy guys take her home, knowing they will violate the boundaries of consent. Before they can go too far, she unclothes her sobriety and launches mind games that expose them for the degenerates they are. But that’s only the beginning of Cassie’s story. What follows is best left unspoiled. In drips and drops, Fennell reveals Cassie’s history and expands her world, including a charming new love interest (Bo Burnham) who tests her aversion to romance.



Given that synopsis, you might be surprised to hear that “Promising Young Woman” is as hilarious as it is furious. Cassie sports a pastel manicure that matches the film’s poppy color scheme, both offering a telling wink at the audience: Nothing is as it seems. The longer “Woman” lasts, the more it subverts where you think it’s headed.



Fennell, who also wrote the script, isn’t satisfied with concrete notions of heroism and villainy. Some of her bolder choices will be polarizing, but that’s what makes this film a treat. It’s unpredictable and cleverly cast (look out for a parade of crush-worthy actors like Adam Brody, Max Greenfield and Sam Richardson), with a soundtrack that peaks with Paris Hilton’s “Stars Are Blind” and a piercing instrumental cover of Britney Spears’ “Toxic.” I can’t wait to see it again, and again, and again.



“Promising Young Woman” opens in theaters April 17.

Best in Show, Runner-Up: "Dick Johnson Is Dead" Sundance Institute The world is hardly hurting for movies about death, unless they’re as inventive, illuminating and heart-bursting as “Dick Johnson Is Dead.” Documentarian Kirsten Johnson (“Cameraperson”) trains the camera on her father, an effervescent 86-year-old whose fading memory forces him to retire from his psychiatry practice and move in with his daughter.



The premise sounds bleak, yet the results are anything but. In fact, this may have been the funniest movie at Sundance. Exploring the contours of mortality, the Johnson duo find humor wherever they go, from a $666 coffin to Dick’s potentially fatal chocolate-cake obsession. Leaping in and out of fantastical sequences that simulate Dick’s idea of heaven, the film offers a rare life-is-beautiful message that doesn’t feel cloying or manipulative. It’s a snapshot of grief overflowing with joy.



“Dick Johnson Is Dead” premieres on Netflix this year.

"Minari" Sundance Institute In 2018, “Burning” marked Steven Yeun’s first major Korean-language role. He played a shifty cipher, quite the opposite of what he does in “Minari,” a Korean beauty directed by Lee Isaac Chung. Here, he’s an ambitious but stubborn immigrant attempting to build a farm to provide for his family in 1980s Arkansas. His wife (Yeri Han) wants to trust that he’ll pull it off, but things are looking dire for her and their two kids (adorable newcomers Alan Kim and Noel Kate Cho). What’s more important: sticking it out or keeping everyone together? She recruits Grandma (Yuh-Jung Youn) for backup, leading to a comedy of manners that questions the validity of the American dream. Handsome and tender, with skies so blue they suggest infinite promise, “Minari” chronicles what it takes to build a new life.



“Minari” opens in theaters this year.

"The Nowhere Inn" Sundance Institute In the age of social media, music documentaries tend to play the same notes. They strive for the authenticity of Bob Dylan's “Dont Look Back” and Madona's “Truth or Dare,” but artists' prudence gets in the way. What results are safe, calculated pseudo-profiles designed to appease admirers (see: “Taylor Swift: Miss Americana”).



That disconnect forms the thesis of “The Nowhere Inn.” Annie Clark, better known as the singer St. Vincent, plays herself in a quest to make a doc that strips away her stage persona to reveal the real person underneath. She hires a friend (Carrie Brownstein, also playing herself) to direct the project, and together they realize Annie has lost sight of where St. Vincent ends and Annie begins. A clever commentary on rock-star mythologization and the gray area that arises when someone is marketed for mass consumption, Bill Benz’s hypnotic film is one for the real fans.



“The Nowhere Inn” does not yet have a distributor.

"Zola" Sundance Institute The version of ourselves that we present on social media is pure performance, even when we’re documenting true events. “Zola” taps into that dichotomy with panache, dramatizing a viral Twitter saga about the titular Detroit stripper (played by Taylour Paige) who accompanied a virtual stranger (Riley Keough) to Florida on a harried weekend road trip that devolved into sex trafficking and murder.



Online, Zola’s chronicle was spirited, even when things turned dark. It later came to light that some of what she'd described had been embellished. But director Janicza Bravo (“Lemon”) values her protagonist’s perspective enough to accept it as truth, making “Zola” a fun, slightly eerie thrill ride that adopts the internet’s muddled mix of fact and fiction. A less lascivious “Spring Breakers” and a sassier “Hustlers,” the film is a postmodern romp that underscores just how bizarre reality has become.



“Zola” opens in theaters this year.

"The Father" Sundance Institute The Sundance movie we’re likeliest to be talking about when next year’s Oscar race rolls around, “The Father” is a wrenching drama reminiscent of “Amour” and “Away From Her.” Florian Zeller adapted and directed it from his Tony-nominated stage play of the same name, casting Anthony Hopkins as an 80-year-old dementia sufferer named Anthony who resents the care his daughter (Olivia Colman) must provide him day to day. She never knows how uppity his mood will get or which memories might slip away next.



Delivering his richest performance in well over a decade, Hopkins captures the anguish of a man whose disintegrating cognition robs him of autonomy. His whole body wears the effects of his condition. Zeller melds illusions and reality to dramatize Anthony’s fractured mind, giving the film a haze peppered with spurts of dark comedy.



“The Father” opens in theaters this year.

"Welcome to Chechnya" Sundance Institute In Chechnya, a republic of Russia, queer people are being systematically shunned, tortured or killed. David France, the documentarian who charted the American AIDS crisis in “How to Survive a Plague,” explored these brutalities firsthand by embedding himself with an activist group helping LGBTQ folks flee to other countries. The result is “Welcome to Chechnya,” a devastating doc about refugees risking their lives to find solace after being persecuted by their government and often abandoned by their families. It’s gripping, essential viewing.



“Welcome to Chechnya” premieres on HBO in June.

"Shirley" Sundance Institute Elisabeth Moss continues her rage streak by playing Shirley Jackson, the gifted horror author who battled depression and addiction while her literary stardom soared. But “Shirley” could hardly be called a biopic. It’s more like an impressionistic psychodrama, with some elements based on Jackson’s life and others fabricated. (“Better Things” scribe Sarah Gubbins adapted the script from Susan Scarf Merrell’s 2015 novel of the same name.) Moss’ Jackson is a cross between Nicole Kidman in “The Hours” and Elizabeth Taylor in “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” — both of which share genes with this film directed by Josephine Decker (“Madeline’s Madeline”).



Struggling to start her second book, Jackson learns that her professor husband (Michael Stuhlbarg) has given a young couple (Odessa Young and Logan Lerman) temporary shelter in their large, brooding home. The cohabitation is fraught, thanks largely to Jackson’s mood swings. She launches a domestic war, finding unlikely artistic inspiration along the way. Caustic and hallucinatory, “Shirley” is a feast of words and images blurring together in one poetic cesspool.



“Shirley” does not yet have a distributor.