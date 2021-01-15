Sunrise Host Doesn't Hold Back When Asked If Trump Is Attractive

When Edwina Bartholomew was asked on Friday if Donald Trump is attractive, the ‘Sunrise’ presenter couldn’t respond more quickly. The 37-year-old was quizzed about the US president during a segment on the Channel 7 news breakfast show that discussed whether Trump’s cameos should be erased from ‘Home Alone 2: Lost in New York’ and ‘Sex and the City’. “Is there an attractive element to him?” fellow host Matt Doran asked. “I can tell you right now, the answer is no,” Edwina replied immediately.

Channel 7 Edwina Bartholomew (R) was asked Friday on 'Sunrise' if Donald Trump is attractive.

ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jacquelyn Martin President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a Jan. 6 rally in Washington. At the end of the speech, Trump encouraged his backers to march to the U.S. Capitol to challenge the presidential election results.

She highlighted that even if Trump is edited out of film and TV, he will still be talked about “regardless of how the impeachment process goes”. “He is being wiped from cultural history and political history, and he will be a presence in the American legal system long after this election, and perhaps long after the next four years,” she said.

During the discussion, Channel 7 news reporter Amelia Brace said she disagreed with Trump being digitally removed from the 1992 ‘Home Alone 2’ film, despite the movie’s star Macaulay Culkin saying he wouldn’t object.

Channel 7 Channel 7 news reporter Amelia Brace said she disagreed with Trump being digitally removed from the 1992 ‘Home Alone 2’ film.

“I think we need to have priorities here,” she said, adding, “This is also the epitome of cancel culture”. “Pretending that Donald Trump wasn’t in ‘Home Alone 2’ or he wasn’t president for four years is like pretending he won the election. You can’t just change things because it’s not what you like, and that doesn’t achieve anything. “I would like to see him left in and in future, when my children watch this, which they will every day, we can discuss who that man is and that he was a president and some of the things he did.” Watch the segment here. Earlier this week, Culkin seemed to give his tick of approval when a fan suggested Trump’s seven-second cameo in the Christmas comedy be replaced with Culkin’s 40-year-old self now. “Sold,” he tweeted in response to the fan.

Sold. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) January 13, 2021

When another fan uploaded an edited clip that showed the president edited out of his scene, Culkin again approved with a reply reading, “Bravo”.

Bravo. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) January 13, 2021