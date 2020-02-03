Super Bowl Players Honour Kobe Bryant With Moment Of Silence On 24-Yard Line

The Super Bowl LIV paid tribute to basketball legend Kobe Bryant with a moment of silence on Sunday, one week after he and eight other people were killed in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles.

The names of Kobe Bryant; his daughter Gianna Bryant; John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli; Sarah and Payton Chester; Christina Mauser; and pilot Ara Zobayan appeared on the screen during the tribute.

The players for both the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs stopped their pre-game activities and lined up at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium for the moment of silence around half an hour before kickoff. They chose the 24-yard line to honour Bryant, who wore jersey No. 24.

They also honoured Chris Doleman, a NFL Hall of Famer who died Tuesday at age 58.