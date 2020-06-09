Supercut Mixes Ivanka Trump's Clueless Speech With Attacks On Protesters

A new political action committee founded by activist athlete Colin Kaepernick’s attorney has released a scathing video juxtaposing a lofty Ivanka Trump graduation speech with images of tear-gas attacks on anti-racism protesters.

Called “Bye Ivanka,” the video splices bits of a commencement speech the first daughter prepared for Wichita State University Tech with police assaults on protesters. Plans for Trump to speak remotely to graduates were dropped by the school following criticism of her father’s militarised response to protests against the killing of George Floyd by white Minneapolis police officers. Trump posted her speech on Twitter instead.

“Your journey to this day did not come without challenges, sacrifices ... and likely even a few tears,” Trump tells grads with an unblinking gaze in the video of the speech that became fodder for Twitter critics last week.

Cue tear-gas scenes in the PAC video.

Trump continues: “Our entire society is engaged in a national endeavour to take care of the safety and well-being of our people.” That’s followed with scenes of baton attacks on protesters, an elderly demonstrator shoved to the ground by a cop, and Donald Trump calling for law enforcement to “dominate” the streets.