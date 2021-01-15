Surreal Photos Show DC In Lockdown As Inauguration Approaches

As Washington, DC, still reels from the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol, it also prepares for the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Photos this week show the city mounting unprecedented preparations against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic and civil unrest. In a city usually known for its open space and abundance of tourists, many of the scenes are shocking, revealing a capital on edge.

The National Guard expects to send 20,000 members in for Inauguration Day. There is a new 7-foot fence surrounding the Capitol, one that officials say cannot be scaled. And there’s a massive perimeter around the White House extending all the way up to K Street and down to Constitution Avenue.

The National Mall will reportedly be closed to the general public, a major change from the scene where typically thousands would gather to watch the new president being sworn in. And the restaurants and souvenir shops that are usually preparing for a swarm of tourists are boarding up windows and fretting about dismal profits this month.