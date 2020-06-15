Sushant Singh Rajput, Popular Bollywood Actor, Dies At Age 34

MUMBAI, India (AP) — Popular Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on Sunday, police and Indian media reports said.

Initial reports citing police said the 34-year-old actor was found hanging in his apartment in suburban Bandra.

Mumbai police spokesperson Pranaya Ashok confirmed the death and said details were being investigated.

Rajput, who started as a TV actor, made his Bollywood debut in 2013 with director Abhishek Kapoor in “Kai Po Che,” based on the book by Chetan Bhagat.