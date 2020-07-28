Sydney Black Lives Matter Protest To Go Ahead Despite Court Ban

Organisers vowed to press ahead with a Black Lives Matter protest on Tuesday Sydney, despite a court ruling it would be an unauthorised gathering in breach of coronavirus protection measures. The march, arranged to build on momentum from global rallies for racial justice and against police brutality, was called to highlight the deaths of Aboriginal people in custody. It comes as Australia experiences a spike in COVID-19 cases. On Monday it reported its highest ever single-day increase in cases after a flare-up of infections in Victoria.

Lisa Maree Williams via Getty Images Activists gather in The Domain to rally against Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander deaths in custody on July 05, 2020 in Sydney, Australia.

New South Wales is also battling several virus clusters and authorities have warned people taking part in the rally that they risk arrest. Organisers on Monday lost a bid in the Court of Appeal to overturn a lower court ruling that NSW Police had the right to prohibit the rally. Organisers, who expect about 500 people to attend the rally at midday, said they would adhere to social distancing rules. People will be spread out as far as possible in groups of 20 and given hand sanitisers and masks.