ayolana1 Instagram Ayo Lana had worked as a barista at Sydney’s XS Espresso in Bondi for a few weeks before being let go.

A Sydney coffee chain has apologised for firing a Black staff member who was told “the locals are a bit racist.”

Ayo Lana, who was born in London and has Nigerian parents, had worked as a barista at Sydney’s XS Espresso for a few weeks, but was let go on Thursday - a move the coffee chain has now acknowledged was “a gross misconduct.”

Ayo told his Instagram followers about his experience.

“Today after my shift the manager slash owner pulled me over to the side and he’s like ‘we’ve been having some complaints recently about your coffee and we’re going to have to let you go,’” he said in an Instagram Story, before adding that he’d only ever had compliments about his coffee.

“Then he goes, ‘you know how Bondi is, the locals they’re a bit racist.’ I’m like ‘oh, that’s the real reason then,’” he added.

“He’s said ‘yeh they like their coffee made by the barista that worked there already’ - who is a white guy. And so I’m like ‘that’s a bit surprising and a bit of shame.’”

The manager went on to tell Ayo he “really liked” him but the “locals like their coffee a certain way.”

After the 25-year-old posted the Instagram Story on Thursday, the head owner called him and apologised.

“It felt sincere,” Ayo said.

“Let’s move on and let’s keep it going. Hopefully this will be a change. The company’s learned their lesson. They can move on and not let this happen again.”

The cafe posted an apology on Instagram saying it was deeply saddened by the incident.