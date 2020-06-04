Sydney Councillor Shuts Down Request For Acknowledgement To Country With ‘Horrible’ Email

Getty/Samantha Wylie A community in Sydney has been left shocked and disappointed after a Liberal Councillor refused to carry out an Acknowledgment to Country.

A Sydney woman has been left “disheartened” after her local councillor shut down a request to incorporate an Acknowledgement to Country at Hills Shire Council meetings and events. Proud Darug woman Samantha Wylie, from Sydney’s Hills District, shared with HuffPost an email reply from Councillor Brooke Collins to another community member who had written to him suggesting council acknowledge the traditional custodians of the land prior to meetings. Collins thanked the woman, known as Mikaela, for “the history lesson” and suggested the practise was not inclusive. “I won’t single out one race we are all equal and what you suggest just divides us more!” he wrote, adding that perhaps English convicts from 1788 should also get an acknowledgment for “making our country what it is today.” “You may want to find out where Indigenous people originated from and it wasn’t here in Australia they too turned up on our shores unannounced, however yes they were the first here, however they lived a very nomadic life, unlike the life you lead now,” he added. “How do you know they didn’t wipe out another race when they arrived here 70,000 years ago. “I can’t change what happened over 250 years let’s all move forward.

Samantha Wylie Councillor Collins' reply was shared, with permission, to HuffPost.

The comments shocked early childcare worker Wylie who, to celebrate Reconciliation Week, had set her community a challenge to request the local council acknowledge the traditional people, land and country at its meetings and events. “The reply was horrible and even though the councillors account of history is incorrect even my 13-year-old understands the concept two wrongs don’t make a right,” she told HuffPost Australia. “It is difficult to understand that in this day and age we have not progressed beyond these views. It’s disheartening as my children are part of this community and contribute to this community and they also have a deep connection with their culture.” HuffPost has reached out to Councillor Collins for comment.