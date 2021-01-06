Love Crepe Sydney cafe stands by its decision not to enforce a government ordered mask mandate.

A Sydney cafe has been blasted on social media for refusing to enforce a New South Wales government mask mandate.

Love Crepe, in the inner-west suburb of Drummoyne, on Tuesday posted a string of Instagram Stories declaring the mask mandate for Greater Sydney was “a crime against humanity” while tagging well-known anti-mask conspiracy theorist Alki David.

“Love Crepe believes that being forced to wear a mask is a crime against humanity,” the business said while noting it was an outdoor venue.

“Some of our staff suffer from conditions that prevent the use of mask (sic). Some staff chose to wear a mask and some did not.

“Our staff is not forced to wear a mask.

“We respect all customers whether they choose to wear a mask or not.”

The dessert bar requested on Instagram that people who wear masks at the cafe “sanitise each time you touch your mask.”

The Instagram stories were deleted on Wednesday.

NSW authorities made wearing masks compulsory in Greater Sydney on Sunday at indoor venues like gaming rooms, hair salons, places of worship and shops as part of efforts to limit the spread of the latest COVID-19 outbreak in the area. People were legally enforced from midnight local time on January 3, with a $200 fine for offenders starting Monday (January 4).

The law requires hospitality workers in hotels, bars, cafes and restaurants to wear a mask at all times.

Love Crepe told HuffPost Australia on Wednesday it did not wish to make further comment, though in a statement it said, “We will continue to put your and our staff’s health first always, including mental wellbeing.”