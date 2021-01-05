As the Berala COVID-19 cluster increased by two cases on Tuesday, New South Wales health authorities banned people from several suburbs in Sydney’s west from attending the Australia versus India cricket Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) this week. Residents from Auburn, Berala, Lidcombe North, Regents Park, Rookwood and Potts Hill will cop a $1,000 fine if they “set foot inside the SCG” on Thursday, the state’s health minister, Brad Hazzard told media.

He also urged local multicultural community leaders to reinforce messaging around the importance of COVID-19 testing and social distancing practices in these suburbs that have large culturally and linguistically diverse (CALD) populations.

Mark Metcalfe via Getty Images ﻿﻿Indian players attend a training session at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on January 5, 2021, ahead of their third cricket Test match against Australia.

Most recent census data states 30% of Berala’s population is Chinese ancestry while the most common ancestries in Auburn are Chinese 18.2%, Turkish 8.0%, Lebanese 7.3%, Nepalese 6.1% and Indian 5.7%. Some have been unclear about whether the cricket ban also applies to people living in the Northern Beaches, where the latest NSW outbreak started around mid-December. There have been more than 145 cases linked to this cluster, and only 15 in the Berala cluster so far. “WAIT so you’re not allowed to go to the cricket test if you’re from Berala & Auburn area (cop a 1k fine) but you can go if you’re from Northern Beaches??? What kind of classist bullshit haha wowww,” actor Arka Das tweeted on Tuesday. “So predominantly the Anglo hotspots of the northern beaches are cool to attend the cricket, but multicultural suburbs like Berala and surrounding areas are not. I see what you did there,” another Twitter user wrote.

WAIT so you’re not allowed to go to the cricket test if you’re from Berala & Auburn area (cop a 1k fine) but you can go if you’re from Northern Beaches??? What kind of classist bullshit haha wowww — Arka Das (@thearkadas) January 5, 2021

So predominantly the Anglo hotspots of the northern beaches are cool to attend the cricket, but multicultural suburbs like Berala and surrounding areas are not. I see what you did there. — Marcel Pottier (@PottierMarcel) January 5, 2021

Yeah sure, they wouldnt dare to ban the rich people from the #NorthernBeaches - People from Auburn, Berala, Lidcombe North, Potts Hill, Regents Park or Rookwood are not allowed to attend the Sydney cricket test at the SCG. — Finnigans 天有道地有道人无道 (@Thefinnigans) January 5, 2021

People from Berala banned from going to the cricket, people from central Sydney & the Northern Beaches allowed to go to the cricket? — Jayne (@1whtb) January 5, 2021

NSW Health confirmed to HuffPost Australia that those living in the northern area of the Northern Beaches are still under a stay-at-home order till January 9 and therefore not allowed to attend the cricket either. However, people living in the southern area of the Northern Beaches are considered as part of Greater Sydney and are not in a strict lockdown. Residents from these suburbs are not banned from attending the cricket match. NSW Health lists which suburbs are ‘northern’ or ‘southern’ areas here. Peter Doukas, Senior Deputy Chair of the Federation of Ethnic Communities’ Councils of Australia, said “it doesn’t look good” that suburbs with large CALD populations are being excluded, but “the government’s decision making is skewed around health concerns” and not ethnicities. “I don’t think they’d be silly enough to be directing it based on where communities are and what kinds of communities would be coalescing at the cricket or otherwise,” said Doukas. “I think they’re making decisions entirely around health recommendations and that’s what we’re seeing. “It doesn’t look good and it doesn’t pass the pub test that they direct people from one local government area that they should not be attending the cricket, however it’s no different from other spikes in other areas that we’ve seen up till now.” New Cricket Attendance Rules Only 9,500 spectators will be allowed inside the SCG on Thursday, with two-seat gaps. “It’s crucial ... that people from certain suburbs in that Berala area do not attend this Test. You must not attend this Test,” Hazzard said on Tuesday. “Now, ticket sales have gone in a way that is aimed at ensuring that people from particular suburbs around Berala do not acquire tickets and do not come to the Test. That’s for your sake and for our community’s sake. “But, I want to alert the community in those suburbs, if any of you think that it’s still ok to come in with somebody who has got a ticket, or tickets, it won’t be ok.” On Tuesday NSW recorded four new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm Monday, two of which are linked to the Berala cluster. These two cases are a man who visited the BWS liquor store in Berala and a woman who had links to the BWS and the local Woolworths.

Those identified as close contacts from BWS and Woolworths in Berala should get tested and isolate for 14 days even if they receive a negative result. Household contacts of close contacts should isolate until the close contact has received a negative result. — NSW Health (@NSWHealth) January 5, 2021