Sydney Gay And Lesbian Mardi Gras 2020 'What Matters' Program Revealed

Inclusion, equality and amplifying the voices of the marginalised will underpin the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras 2020 celebrations taking place from February 14 until March 1. On Friday the highly-anticipated program was announced, and from Eurovision’s Conchita Wurst to Koori Gras and an “adult play land” afterparty, the lineup for the ‘What Matters’ themed event is spectacularly diverse.

“This year we celebrate those at the forefront of the fight for equality. From ground-breaking queer artists to trailblazing thought leaders, Mardi Gras 2020 is an opportunity to visit the next destinations on our journey of diversity, inclusion and social justice,” Mardi Gras Arts Interim CEO, Grant Lowe said on Friday. “With Sydney named as the host city for WorldPride 2023, there has never been a more pertinent time to celebrate LBGTQI+ culture and uplift every shade of the rainbow.”

Jeffrey Feng The 2020 Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras program has been announced.

This year 2014 Eurovision winner Conchita Wurst (Austrian singer Thomas Neuwirth), will be joined by friend Trevor Ashley for a musical evening on February 27 at Sydney’s State Theatre. Koori Gras, produced by Moogahlin Performing Arts, returns for another year of queer Indigenous workshops and performances throughout February. My Trans Story will see Wagga Wagga Mardi Gras founder Holly Conroy, LGBTQI+ activist Ted Cook and Australian Defence Force Academy alumni Joel Wilson come together for a powerful first person account of the trans experience on Saturday February 15.

Jamie James Koori Gras in 2019.