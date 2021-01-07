Love Crepe Instagram Sydney crepe cafe owner says he singles out customers who wear masks and asks them to sanitise their hands.

The owner of a Sydney dessert bar, who has been blasted on social media for refusing to enforce the NSW mask mandate, admitted to calling out some customers that wear masks.

Nick Kondilis, who owns the Drummoyne cafe Love Crepe, copped backlash on social media on Tuesday when he posted a string of Instagram Stories declaring the mask mandate for hospitality workers in Greater Sydney was “a crime against humanity” while tagging well-known anti-mask conspiracy theorist Alki David.

“Love Crepe believes that being forced to wear a mask is a crime against humanity,” the business said on its official Instagram account while noting it was an outdoor venue.

The dessert bar requested in another post that people who wear masks at the cafe “sanitise each time you touch your mask.”

After receiving much criticism online, Kondilis posted a video apologising to his staff for using their image in the original post but said he stood by his views and added that he singles out customers who choose to wear masks at his shop.

“If you do wear a mask please sanitise because I think it’s disgusting,” he said during the video.

“People are wearing masks, they’re not washing them, they’re touching them with their hands then they’re putting their hands all over our counter and that’s how diseases do spread.

“I probably have told you, if you’ve come into our shop, you probably have heard me say, ‘If you do touch your mask, please sanitise, otherwise do not wear a mask.’”