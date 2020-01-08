Getty Images on January 9, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. Heavy wind, rain and severe hailstorms are expected throughout eastern New South Wales.

Australia is battling through one of the worst bushfire crises in history with at least 25 people dead and a billion animals feared to have perished.

Viral videos of terribly burnt koalas and red apocalyptic skies have disturbed global audiences, causing more eco-anxiety than ever but finally one video has surfaced that might make you crack a smile.

Bondi resident Tom Crin filmed locals of the Sydney eastern suburb cheering loudly as rain finally poured down over the city on Monday.

Sound on for this one, people.