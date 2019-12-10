REUTERS A seagull perches on a sign as a ferry can be seen through smoke haze from bushfires, in Sydney, Australia, December 10, 2019. REUTERS/Stephen Coates

Sydney again woke to another blanket of smoke on Tuesday, the thicket yet since the start of the bushfire season. The haze settled across the CBD, the harbour and inner city prompting warnings from health experts to avoid unnecessary exposure. NSW is now gasping under the worst levels of air pollution ever recorded with air quality index (AQI) reaching as high as 11 times hazardous levels, the ABC reports. Famous Sydney landmarks have disappeared under the dense haze, fire alarms have been activated across the city and ferry services have been suspended until further notice.

Due to bushfire smoke, fire safety alarms may activate at some stations.



Please follow the instructions of staff.



Opal gates will be affected should an alarm be activated. If you require a fare adjustment, please see: https://t.co/YIPyvCX0YGpic.twitter.com/tLk1ddCpi9 — Trains Info (@TrainsInfo) December 10, 2019

The #SydneySmoke hashtag trended on Twitter on Tuesday, with many people calling on Prime Minister Scott Morrison to address the “climate emergency.” “I can’t believe I am breathing this,” wrote one user. “Fire alarms are going off all around the city,” posted another. Swimmers have shared images of ash washed up on Balmoral Beach on Sydney’s North Shore.

Ash from bushfires that affected New South Wales in the last days is seen on Balmoral Beach in Sydney, Australia, December 7, 2019.

Ash from bushfires that affected New South Wales in the last days is seen in the water on Balmoral Beach in Sydney, Australia, December 7, 2019.

A swimmer holds ash from bushfires that affected New South Wales in the last days on Balmoral Beach in Sydney, Australia, December 7, 2019.

Here are some of the alarming images from Sydney on Tuesday:

#Sydneysmoke is apocalyptic

But don't worry...stay quiet.

Our Energy Minister Angus Taylor, is in Madrid at climate talks

Finding loopholes, so Australia can increase these eye-watering, choking emissions. 🤔😳#climatechange#auspolpic.twitter.com/UAgh8hzVEV — 💧Jim Pembroke (@Jim_Pembroke) December 10, 2019

Same location... different view. The Habour bridge and Opera house are totally invisible. pic.twitter.com/6YLeboBisx — S.Amasawa (@amasawa_s) December 10, 2019

If you're in the city and looking to escape the smoke, the Library is open to everyone. #sydneysmoke



We have #free wifi, quiet spaces to work and read and some great exhibitions to check out. pic.twitter.com/hH9byR663u — State Library of NSW (@statelibrarynsw) December 10, 2019

Can’t even see the Harbour Bridge or Opera House from the Gateway building at Circular Quay. Fire alarms are going off all around the city. pic.twitter.com/jnufOFgksz — Quiet, Evan (@fictillius) December 10, 2019

So... No Harbour bridge, no Opera house or cruise ship visible now. #sydneysmokepic.twitter.com/cBQ2y6UaSJ — Ben Evans (@nebev) December 10, 2019

Firefighters across the east coast were bracing for a fresh wave of fires as temperatures across NSW were expected to soar. More than 100 fires are ablaze in NSW and Victoria, many of which have been burning for several weeks - including a single blaze that stretches more than 60 km in a national park north of Sydney. Conditions were set to worsen on Tuesday as temperatures top 40 degrees Celsius and winds are expected to start picking up, stoking fears that fires could spread to more populated areas

Smoke haze is seen over the Sydney Harbour Bridge on December 10, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. Smoke haze hangs over the city as the New South Wales fire danger risk is raised from 'very high' to 'severe'.